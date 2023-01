A 68 year old Edmonds driver collided with a telephone pole on Edmonds Way (SR 104) on Saturday, January 21, 2023, bringing down power lines and taking out power to over a thousand nearby residents.

Edmonds police cited the driver for inattentive driving. No injuries were reported and no signs of impairment were detected.





Power was out and the road was closed for two hours while Snohomish County PUD repaired the damage.