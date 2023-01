Shoreline resident serves as Page in Olympia

Rep. Lauren Davis D-32 and page Sarah Haycox

OLYMPIA—Sarah Haycox, 15, a student at Lakeside School and a Shoreline resident, served as a page in the state House of Representatives.





Sponsored by Rep. Lauren Davis (D-Shoreline) , Sarah is the child of Jane Wiebe and Cheryl Haycox of Shoreline. Sarah enjoys playing volleyball, listening to music, and hanging out with friends.