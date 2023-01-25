Shoreline resident serves as Page in Olympia

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Rep. Lauren Davis D-32 and page Sarah Haycox

OLYMPIA—Sarah Haycox, 15, a student at Lakeside School and a Shoreline resident, served as a page in the state House of Representatives. 

Sponsored by Rep. Lauren Davis (D-Shoreline), Sarah is the child of Jane Wiebe and Cheryl Haycox of Shoreline. Sarah enjoys playing volleyball, listening to music, and hanging out with friends. 

Legislative pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the house floor. Pages also support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.

For information about the page program and scholarships:


