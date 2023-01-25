How to follow the state legislature

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Take a virtual tour of the WA State Senate Chamber (scroll down the page)

Rep. Darya Farivar D-46 (NE Seattle) provided the following information about how citizens can stay informed and involved during the 2023 legislative session.

Learn — Are you curious about how the legislative process works? You can watch a start-to-finish overview by clicking here. If you prefer to read text instead, follow this link.

WatchTVW.org broadcasts all legislative debates, votes, public committee hearings, and other events in both the House and Senate. TVW also links to an extensive archive of past events if you are unable to watch them live. Check out TVW’s “Legislative Review” for a quick recap of everything that happens each day of session.

Research — Find detailed information about legislation by lawmaker or topic by clicking here.

Testify — Share your thoughts on legislation! This session, you’ll be able to testify in person, remotely or in writing based on what’s easiest for you.

Click here for more information on how to testify in Olympia or at home.

