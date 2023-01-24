Northbound I-5 and SR 104 ramp closures this week

Sound Transit has several ramp closures planned this week to facilitate the ongoing Lynnwood Link extension work

The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24, through the morning of Friday, Jan. 27.

The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close at 8pm on Thursday, Jan. 26, and reopen at 4:30am Friday, Jan. 27.

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 9pm to 4am. nightly beginning Wednesday, Jan. 25, through the morning of Friday Jan. 27.

State Route 104 (SR 104) runs from Lake Forest Park to the Edmonds ferry, then continues through Kitsap County. Most of the route through Shoreline marks the county line between King and Snohomish counties so the road is NE 205th on the south side of the street and 244th SW on the north side. State Route 104 (SR 104) runs from Lake Forest Park to the Edmonds ferry, then continues through Kitsap County. Most of the route through Shoreline marks the county line between King and Snohomish counties so the road is NE 205th on the south side of the street and 244th SW on the north side.





In Lake Forest Park and into Shoreline, it is called Ballinger Way. As it crosses under the I-5 freeway where these closures take place, it is Ballinger Way on the east side, and NE 205th/244th SW on the west side.





Farther west, it is Lake Ballinger Way for a short distance before morphing into Edmonds Way, which continues to the ferry.









