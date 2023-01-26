Shorewood boys wrestling 1-24-2023

By Clark Norton









Shorewood Record: 2-2 WESCO South, 4-5 Overall



It was a hard fought battle between longtime foes on Tuesday night as the Shorewood Stormrays visited the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors.The match began at 160 pounds with Shorewood’s. Kanzler brought the aggression and built an 11-2 lead before getting the pin and giving his team the opening lead. The Warriors answer in the 170 pound match with a pin of their own in the third period to tie the score.At 182 pounds senior captainwasted no time as he launched his opponent straight from his feet to his back for a lightning quick pin in just 26 seconds. The 195 pound match featured a pair of seniors in Shorewoodsand Edway’s Reed Burmaster. Neither wrestler had any answers as the two battled to a scoreless draw after the first period. In the second round Burmaster was able to reverse Burns and get the pin to again tie the team score, 12-12.As they have all season, Shorewood’s big boys came up large.andeach pinned their opponent in less than a minute to put the Stormrays back in front. The two of them have now combined for forty-three wins and thirty pins on the season.Edmonds-Woodway was able to rally and took their first team lead after getting a forfeit and two pins in the next three weights. It was sophomorewho pulled the teams back to even with a huge pin in the 126 pound bout. The home team scored a pair of 2nd round pins in the 132 and 138 pound matches, leaving Shorewood facing a 12 point deficit with just two weights to go.At 145 pounds juniorcame out blazing. He took down his Warrior opponent, Sam Schimpf, and held him millimeters from a pin for most of the first period for a 5-0 lead. The 2nd period was all Edmonds as Schimpf dominated to take a 7-5 lead into the final round. Schimpf was able to finally subdue Sachs with only 13 seconds left in the bout to give Edmonds-Woodway an insurmountable 48-30 team lead.Although the final team outcome had already been decided, the match of the night was the 152 pound bout.