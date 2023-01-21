North Seattle resident named on Goshen College Dean's List for Fall Semester 2022

GOSHEN, Ind. (January 20, 2023) - Goshen College recently recognized 163 undergraduate students for excellence in academics on the fall 2022 Dean's List.





was recognized for academic excellence on the fall semester Dean's List at Goshen College. Lind is a graduate of Nathan Hale Sr High School.The Dean's List includes students earning at least a 3.75 GPA, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the Dean's List selection process.Initiated in the fall of 1999, the Dean's List celebrates the achievement of Goshen College students who have met high academic standards and can motivate students preparing for graduate studies.