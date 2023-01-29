1500 Shoreline and Lake Forest Park residents join to celebrate the Lunar New Year with a Lantern Festival
Sunday, January 29, 2023
|It was a delightful family event
Photo by Mike Remarcke
|The kids were intent on their artwork
Photo by Mike Remarcke
|Many arrived early to beat the lines for the food trucks
Photo by Sahana Shivanand
|Lions danced to the beat of a drum
Photo by Mike Remarcke
|Photo by Mike Remarcke
|The children don't look entirely sure about the lion's intentions
Photo by Mike Remarcke
|Photo by Mike Remarcke
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from our sponsors and community partners:
- IPA - International Performing Arts,
- North City Water District,
- ICHS - International Community Health Services,
- Shoreline Rotary,
- Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association,
- North City Neighborhood Association,
- Environmental Rotary Club of Puget Sound,
- Jack Malek Windermere Real Estate,
- Pilgrim Media Services LLC,
- Culture Center of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office,
- City of Shoreline,
- City of Lake Forest Park,
- 4Culture,
- Arts WA and
- Shoreline Public Schools
|Sahana Shivanand from ShoreLake Arts takes a selfie with the forest tour group
ShoreLake Arts says "Thank you to all the volunteers, planning committee, ShoreLake Arts Board Members, city officials, food trucks, sound crew, arts advocates, community members, donors, sponsors, staff, and many more for making this event so much fun!
"We’ll be back next year!"
