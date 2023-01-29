1500 Shoreline and Lake Forest Park residents join to celebrate the Lunar New Year with a Lantern Festival

Sunday, January 29, 2023

It was a delightful family event
Photo by Mike Remarcke
What an incredible turnout from the community!

The kids were intent on their artwork
Photo by Mike Remarcke
Over 1500 enthusiastic audience members enjoyed the Lantern festival at North City Elementary that started at noon Saturday, January 28, 2023 with kids making lanterns.

Many arrived early to beat the lines for the food trucks
Photo by Sahana Shivanand
Food trucks Seoul Bowl, and Momocha Kathmandu served delicious food. Jeanie Rak performed soulful music.

Lions danced to the beat of a drum
Photo by Mike Remarcke
Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon and Lion Dance Association brought an entire pride of lions for the pleasure of the crowd.

Photo by Mike Remarcke
The Lantern Festival has been part of the Chinese New Year celebrations since the Han Dynasty (206 BC – 221AD). It is said that the holiday evolved from an ancient Chinese belief that celestial spirits could be seen flying about in the light of the first full moon of the lunar calendar. 

The children don't look entirely sure about the lion's intentions
Photo by Mike Remarcke
People used torches and eventually lanterns to aid them in spotting the spirits. The lanterns come in all shapes and sizes. Some are created in the form of animals, insects, flowers, people or even machines and buildings. Others depict scenes from popular stories teaching filial piety and traditional values. A favorite subject is the zodiac animal of the year - this year, the rabbit.

Photo by Mike Remarcke
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from our sponsors and community partners: 
  • IPA - International Performing Arts, 
  • North City Water District, 
  • ICHS - International Community Health Services, 
  • Shoreline Rotary, 
  • Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association, 
  • North City Neighborhood Association, 
  • Environmental Rotary Club of Puget Sound, 
  • Jack Malek Windermere Real Estate, 
  • Pilgrim Media Services LLC, 
  • Culture Center of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office
  • City of Shoreline, 
  • City of Lake Forest Park, 
  • 4Culture, 
  • Arts WA and 
  • Shoreline Public Schools
Sahana Shivanand from ShoreLake Arts takes a selfie with the forest tour group
Judy MacCully created Forest Walks in the North City Park, adjacent to the festival site.

ShoreLake Arts says "Thank you to all the volunteers, planning committee, ShoreLake Arts Board Members, city officials, food trucks, sound crew, arts advocates, community members, donors, sponsors, staff, and many more for making this event so much fun! 

"We’ll be back next year!"



