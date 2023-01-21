Films: Music that adds shocks, thrills, and adds dimension to films

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Learn about film music "Through the Eyes of a Great White - JAWS!" next week. Sign up NOW!

John Williams’ music helped turn the 1975 summer thriller Jaws into a classic. 

Watch the movie with fellow film lovers and aspiring filmmakers and see how Williams uses music to shock, thrill and add dimension to the film. For students 16+ and adults of all ages.

1/25 - 2/8 | 6:00 – 8:30 pm | Wednesday (3) | Fee: $79 | Brian Boston | Location: 1100 Building, Room 1104, Shoreline CC Campus, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Register here



Posted by DKH at 2:52 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  