Films: Music that adds shocks, thrills, and adds dimension to films

Saturday, January 21, 2023
Learn about film music "Through the Eyes of a Great White - JAWS!" next week. Sign up NOW!
John Williams’ music helped turn the 1975 summer thriller Jaws into a classic.
Watch the movie with fellow film lovers and aspiring filmmakers and see how Williams uses music to shock, thrill and add dimension to the film. For students 16+ and adults of all ages.
1/25 - 2/8 | 6:00 – 8:30 pm | Wednesday (3) | Fee: $79 | Brian Boston | Location: 1100 Building, Room 1104, Shoreline CC Campus, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Register here
