With $20 million donations, UW Medical school creates endowed deanship honoring retired dean, Dr. Paul G. Ramsey
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|Part of the UW Medical Center campus
Photo courtesy UW
The Paul G. Ramsey Endowed Deanship was established with leadership gifts from Steve and Connie Ballmer and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Each donated $10 million to advance research discoveries, train medical leaders and further excellence and equity in healthcare.
The $20 million in philanthropic support makes this the largest, publicly announced medical school deanship in the country. The first distributions from the endowment will be available starting June 30, 2023, and decisions about the deanship appointment will follow University Regental processes after funds are fully vested.
Dr. Ramsey retired this past summer after 25 years of distinguished service as CEO of UW Medicine and dean of the UW School of Medicine. During his tenure, he led the integration of the School’s clinical, research and training programs, a move that positioned UW Medicine to serve as a regional, national and global leader during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are deeply grateful to Steve and Connie Ballmer and the Gates family for their visionary investment in the University of Washington School of Medicine,” said University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce. “Through this endowment, future School of Medicine deans will have valuable resources to help improve health for everyone, here in our community and around the world.”
“Dr. Ramsey has been an extraordinary leader, a trusted physician, a dedicated mentor, and a cherished friend. We are pleased to be able to honor Paul’s contributions to advancing health equity in our community in this way,” said Bill Gates.
