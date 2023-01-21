With $20 million donations, UW Medical school creates endowed deanship honoring retired dean, Dr. Paul G. Ramsey

Part of the UW Medical Center campus

Photo courtesy UW UW Medicine has announced the creation of a historic endowed deanship honoring retired dean, Dr. Paul G. Ramsey.





The Paul G. Ramsey Endowed Deanship was established with leadership gifts from Steve and Connie Ballmer and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.





Each donated $10 million to advance research discoveries, train medical leaders and further excellence and equity in healthcare.



