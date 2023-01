Benefit concert Saturday for Camp United We Stand

We invite you and your family and friends to support Camp United We Stand at a Benefit Concert featuring area choirs, performers, singers, and musicians from: Haller Lake United Methodist, Richmond Beach Congregational Church, Shoreline Free Methodist, Church of Pentecost, St. Dunstan’s, Aislinn the Bard, John Lawson, Naomi Bernstein on the Ortloff organ, and a group of friends who met while singing with Seattle Pro Musica.





WHAT: Glorious and Joyful Music of ALL Kinds!



WHO: Area Choirs, Folk, Harp, Cabaret, Organ, Show tunes, Violin, Cello and Piano Trio



WHEN: Saturday - January 21st at 2 p.m.



WHERE: St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church -

Camp United We Stand (CUWS) is a legally authorized and sanctioned encampment. We apply for permits from the cities and churches that shelter us. We are a federal 501 ©3 nonprofit and a Washington State non-profit. We receive no grants or funding from any governmental agencies, but survive strictly on the love and monetary support of our friends.



Livestream:



Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/@SaintDunstans To donate online: Go to https://campunitedwestand-tentcity.org/ Or click on the QR code below!