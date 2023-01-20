Benefit concert Saturday for Camp United We Stand
Friday, January 20, 2023
We invite you and your family and friends to support Camp United We Stand at a Benefit Concert featuring area choirs, performers, singers, and musicians from: Haller Lake United Methodist, Richmond Beach Congregational Church, Shoreline Free Methodist, Church of Pentecost, St. Dunstan’s, Aislinn the Bard, John Lawson, Naomi Bernstein on the Ortloff organ, and a group of friends who met while singing with Seattle Pro Musica.
WHAT: Glorious and Joyful Music of ALL Kinds!
WHO: Area Choirs, Folk, Harp, Cabaret, Organ, Show tunes, Violin, Cello and Piano Trio
WHEN: Saturday - January 21st at 2 p.m.
WHERE: St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church - 722 N 145th St. in Shoreline
Camp United We Stand (CUWS) is a legally authorized and sanctioned encampment. We apply for permits from the cities and churches that shelter us. We are a federal 501 ©3 nonprofit and a Washington State non-profit. We receive no grants or funding from any governmental agencies, but survive strictly on the love and monetary support of our friends.
Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/@SaintDunstans
To donate online: Go to https://campunitedwestand-tentcity.org/ Or click on the QR code below!
