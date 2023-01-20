Benefit concert Saturday for Camp United We Stand

Friday, January 20, 2023


We invite you and your family and friends to support Camp United We Stand at a Benefit Concert featuring area choirs, performers, singers, and musicians from: Haller Lake United Methodist, Richmond Beach Congregational Church, Shoreline Free Methodist, Church of Pentecost, St. Dunstan’s, Aislinn the Bard, John Lawson, Naomi Bernstein on the Ortloff organ, and a group of friends who met while singing with Seattle Pro Musica.

WHAT: Glorious and Joyful Music of ALL Kinds!

WHO: Area Choirs, Folk, Harp, Cabaret, Organ, Show tunes, Violin, Cello and Piano Trio

WHEN: Saturday - January 21st at 2 p.m.

WHERE: St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church - 722 N 145th St. in Shoreline

Camp United We Stand (CUWS) is a legally authorized and sanctioned encampment. We apply for permits from the cities and churches that shelter us. We are a federal 501 ©3 nonprofit and a Washington State non-profit. We receive no grants or funding from any governmental agencies, but survive strictly on the love and monetary support of our friends.

Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/@SaintDunstans

To donate online: Go to https://campunitedwestand-tentcity.org/ Or click on the QR code below!

Posted by DKH at 2:59 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  