Police standoff in Lake Forest Park nets robber wanted in Snohomish county

Just after 3:20pm on Friday, January 20, 2023, a Lake Forest Park Police Department patrol sergeant identified a known subject he recognized to be a wanted person for robbery and multiple arrest warrants out of Snohomish County.





The subject ran from the sergeant when contacted and a foot pursuit ensued. The subject fled on foot into an occupied residence in the 17500 block of Ballinger Way NE, just across from Town Center.





The resident was able to safely exit as the suspect hid in the home. Security camera footage from the victim's residence showed the subject entering the residence.





A King County Superior Court judge approved a search warrant to enter the residence and arrest the subject. A SWAT team and negotiators took over tactical command of the incident in efforts to safely and peacefully resolve the situation.





Ballinger Way NE was closed in both directions between NE 175 and NE 178 St and traffic diverted through the mall.





At 9:10pm, the suspect was located hiding in the basement of the residence. He was arrested by the North Sound Metro SWAT Team without further incident.





Ballinger Way was opened soon after that.





It was a successful outcome with the help of regional agency support. Thank you for your patience with our law enforcement officers and the delays this caused in your traffic commute.







