Make a Rabbit Lantern to celebrate the Lunar New Year

Saturday, January 28, 2023



Make a Year of the Rabbit lantern at home or at the Lantern Festival 

This paper craft was created by Shoreline Artist and Mandarin teacher Mrs. Hua Zhang.
 
Free "Year of the Rabbit" Lantern Crafts are available throughout the community or available to download from ShoreLake Arts Website at https://www.shorelakearts.org/lantern-kit

Lantern Kit Locations:

ShoreLake Arts Gallery
ShoreLake Arts Office
Shoreline Recreation Center
Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
ICHS
Shoreline Historical Museum
City of Shoreline-City Hall
Highland Recreation Center
Shoreline Libraries

ShoreLake Arts’ Lantern Festival is Saturday, January 28, 2023 from Noon - 3:30pm at North City Elementary School 816 NE 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98155

Rain or shine
Free Family Friendly
Everyone is welcome



Posted by DKH at 3:51 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  