Make a Rabbit Lantern to celebrate the Lunar New Year
Saturday, January 28, 2023
This paper craft was created by Shoreline Artist and Mandarin teacher Mrs. Hua Zhang.
Free "Year of the Rabbit" Lantern Crafts are available throughout the community or available to download from ShoreLake Arts Website at https://www.shorelakearts.org/lantern-kit
Lantern Kit Locations:
ShoreLake Arts Gallery
ShoreLake Arts Office
Shoreline Recreation Center
Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
ICHS
Shoreline Historical Museum
City of Shoreline-City Hall
Highland Recreation Center
Shoreline Libraries
ShoreLake Arts’ Lantern Festival is Saturday, January 28, 2023 from Noon - 3:30pm at North City Elementary School 816 NE 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
Rain or shine
Free Family Friendly
Everyone is welcome
