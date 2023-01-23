The Great Kindness Challenge at Echo Lake Elementary

Monday, January 23, 2023

Be the I in Kindness

Story and photos by Karen Nicholson

Echo Lake Elementary will be celebrating their 8th year participating in "The Great Kindness Challenge!" The "Great Kindness Challenge" has over 18 million students participate worldwide in 115 countries.

Rock Out to Kindness

Our theme this year is "Kindness Rocks!" We will be kicking our week off with a Kindness Assembly on Monday, January 23, 2023 with student speakers, Shoreline school superintendent Susanna Reyes, and a kindness video made at Echo Lake.

Let Kindness Flow

During the week, students will be painting rocks for a river of kindness in front of the school, and filling in items on the kindness checklists. We will also be collecting Kind Coins for Our Earth to help in ridding the ocean of plastics and other pollution.

Kindness isn't just a week at Echo Lake Elementary, but we enjoy our week of celebrating!



Posted by DKH at 1:31 AM
