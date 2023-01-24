HomeTechHacker: Sell Your Old Tech For Money

By Marlon Buchanan





Did you get some new tech this holiday season? Maybe a new phone or a smart TV? What do you do with the tech it replaced? How about get some money for it?



Here are a few ways to get rid of old tech you aren’t using anymore while putting a little money in your pocket.





SellCell



is now my go-to for selling old cell phones. They are an aggregator; They’ll show you what all the top used cell phone companies (e.g., Declutter and BuybackBoss) are paying online and then you can choose which service you want to use to easily offload your phone. Sometimes you’ll get a bonus if you go through SellCell instead of directly through the used cell phone company.



Contrary to their name, they provide this service for more than cell phones. You can use them for tablets, wearables, gaming consoles, and more.



eBay



is probably the online place you should sell your old items if you want to maximize your profit. However, it takes time to set up an eBay account, and time to properly set up a competitive listing. You also have to manage shipping and communication with potential buyers. If you are up for that, this is a great place to sell all of your electronics.



Swappa



is a human-powered marketplace that cuts out the middle person. It’s a platform where buyers deal directly with sellers, but with a focus on tech. They provide you with pricing data so you can maximize your sale. Buyers pay a small fee, but sellers don’t, which makes it different than eBay. You’ll have to set up an account to use the platform.



Game Stop Trade-In



Did you know



When you trade in items, you can get store credit or cash. You’ll get a higher payout if you choose store credit. If you happen to be a Power Up Pro Rewards member at Game Stop you’ll get a 10% bonus on your trade-ins.



Amazon Trade-In



Okay, technically this option doesn’t give you cash for your old tech. But, if you’re like me, Amazon credit is basically cash because of all of the things you buy there. The process is simple. You go to the



Assuming they accept the item, you’ll get an Amazon gift card for the agreed-upon amount. If they don’t accept it, they’ll send it back to you for free. In some locations, you can drop off the item instead of shipping it.



is a similar program, except you end up with a Best Buy Gift card.



Donate it



You can always donate your items if none of the options above work for you. Goodwill, Salvation Army, and local charities accept all kinds of different tech donations.



Sure, they don’t pay you for your electronics. But if you get a receipt you may be able to deduct them from your taxes, which is like money in your pocket. Talk to your accountant for details on whether or not this will work in your situation.



I’ve had good experiences donating old tech to Goodwill and local charities. I’ve also bought electronics from Goodwill, so I’m thankful for others who donate too!







Marlon Buchanan is a best-selling author, IT Director, and founder of HomeTechHacker.com , a website with free resources to help you make the most of your home technology.










