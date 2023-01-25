2022 Lake Forest Park Water District Water Protector awarded to Kim Josund
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
|l-r General Manager Alan Kerley, David Hammond, honoree Kim Josund, Bill Donahue and Eli Zehner.
Customers of Lake Forest Park Water District enjoy untreated well water because we pump from an aquifer that has consistently produced an adequate supply of quality water. We value this resource and in an effort to encourage the protection of it, each year the district recognizes someone that has made a prominent effort to protect it.
The 2022 award was recently presented to Kim Josund “In recognition of your dedication to protecting and enhancing the natural environment and for your leadership in building partnerships within our community.”
Kim has a background in science and ecology and from a young age has had an appreciation for unspoiled nature. As president of the LFP Stewardship Foundation she has taken an active role in the community to ensure the preservation of the resources that we value.
In this capacity, she was instrumental in bringing the Save Our Salmon project to McAleer creek which helps raise awareness of the importance of preserving our water resources.
LFPWD Commissioners Dave Hammond, Eli Zehner, Bill Donahue, our General Manager Alan Kerley, our District staff and community thank her for her service.
Congratulations Kim! Your continuing engagement, leadership and advocacy for protection of our community’s resources are important, exemplary and inspirational. On behalf of the LFPWD community, thank you!
