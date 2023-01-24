Continuing Education: Learn about Windows 11

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Are you ready to learn about Windows 11?
 
Microsoft updated Windows 11 in Fall 2022 but continues to support Windows 10 for the next few years. 

What benefits does the new OS offer and should you make the transition now or wait to buy a new computer? 

Class will be held in a computer lab, but you can bring a laptop.

2/15 - 2/22 | 6:00 – 8:00 pm | Wednesday (2) | Fee: $49 | Brian Boston | Location: Building 1300, Room 1308, Shoreline CC Campus, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98155




