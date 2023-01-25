North Seattle resident named to Pacific University Dean's List

Daniel Park of Seattle has been named to the Fall 2022 dean's list at Pacific University in Oregon. FOREST GROVE, OREGON (January 23, 2023) -has been named to the Fall 2022 dean's list at Pacific University in Oregon.





The dean's list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific's colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.













Pacific University serves nearly 4,000 students in undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, optometry and health professions.