North Seattle resident named to Pacific University Dean's List

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

FOREST GROVE, OREGON (January 23, 2023) - Daniel Park of Seattle has been named to the Fall 2022 dean's list at Pacific University in Oregon. 

The dean's list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific's colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.

Pacific University serves nearly 4,000 students in undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, optometry and health professions.



