Free Thrifting Event for 6th through 12th graders at Richmond Teen Center February 10, 2023

Tuesday, January 31, 2023


Free event at the Shoreline Teen Center Friday, February 10, 2023, from 2:30 to 6pm.

Come to gym at the Richmond Highlands Rec Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 on February 10th after school and check out what’s on offer! 

We will have 100% free, second hand clothing from shoes to jackets and more. Come browse and shop for free. 

As per usual we will also have video games, billiards, ping pong, and plenty of food to enjoy while you hang out.

This event is open to all 6th through 12th grade!

Open Friday 2:30 to 9:00pm


