Jobs: WSDOT IT Application Development Expert

Friday, January 27, 2023

WSDOT
IT Application Development Expert
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$102,173 - $137,403 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a talented IT Application Development Expert to lead the planning and development of new processes, standards, and policy to address transportation operations business needs. 

This role tracks, assesses and implements national transportation operations and software developments, methods and approaches. This position leads the team, driving implementation of new and improved technology statewide. It represents the group nationally on standards development and is the “go to” person for communicating nationally. 

The position combines expertise in traffic engineering and software engineering skills with a mastery of knowledge of traffic management hardware and software to lead the statewide integration of high-profile transportation management systems to efficiently operate state highways in a cost-effective manner.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 2:58 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  