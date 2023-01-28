Continuing Education: Aromatherapy

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Explore Aromatherapy combinations to create a scent you love and then infuse into your own signature organic body butter, sugar scrub, and more. 

Perfect for your Valentine or Mother's Day gifts. All supplies provided. For students 14+ and adults of all ages.

2/4 | 10:00 am – 12:00 pm | Saturday (1) | Fee: $39 | Kathleen Koch | Location: 9000 Building, Room 9208, Shoreline CC Campus 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133


Continuing Education class from Shoreline Community College



Posted by DKH at 2:55 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  