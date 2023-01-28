Continuing Education: Aromatherapy
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Explore Aromatherapy combinations to create a scent you love and then infuse into your own signature organic body butter, sugar scrub, and more.
Perfect for your Valentine or Mother's Day gifts. All supplies provided. For students 14+ and adults of all ages.
2/4 | 10:00 am – 12:00 pm | Saturday (1) | Fee: $39 | Kathleen Koch | Location: 9000 Building, Room 9208, Shoreline CC Campus 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Continuing Education class from Shoreline Community College
