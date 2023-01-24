Memorial service Saturday for journalist Evan Smith
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
|Evan Smith
Those who knew and loved Evan are invited to come and share stories – he loved nothing more than telling and listening to good ones.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Evan Smith Fund for Cross Country and Track at Whitman College at give.whitman.edu/smith, which will support the program that meant so much to him and his lifelong teammates.
Others might consider subscribing to their local newspaper and reading it regularly in Evan’s honor.
