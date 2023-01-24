Memorial service Saturday for journalist Evan Smith

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Evan Smith
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Richmond Beach Congregational Church 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177 for journalist, athlete, and Richmond Beach resident Evan Smith, who died November 18, 2022.  


Those who knew and loved Evan are invited to come and share stories – he loved nothing more than telling and listening to good ones.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Evan Smith Fund for Cross Country and Track at Whitman College at give.whitman.edu/smith, which will support the program that meant so much to him and his lifelong teammates. 

Others might consider subscribing to their local newspaper and reading it regularly in Evan’s honor.



