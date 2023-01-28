Shorewood girls wrestling team 1-28-23 brings home a second place trophy from the Lady Knights Tournament
Saturday, January 28, 2023
|Shorewood girls wrestling team with 2nd Place Team Trophy
Coach Derek Norton, back row, right
Story and photos by Clark Norton
The Shorewood girls wrestling team went north on Saturday to Mariner High School on Saturday to compete in the Lady Knights Tournament. With a squad of nine girls against a field of 27 other teams, the Stormrays showed up large and brought home a 2nd place team trophy.
|Libby Norton, 2nd Place
It was a bit of revenge for Norton as Gurung had defeated her twice during the postseason last year.
Nicknamed “Mighty Mouse” by her teammates, Norton brought home a 2nd place medal.
Houck fell to Burlington-Edison’s Lilia Ortiz in a rematch of the Everett Tournament finals.
Along with a 2nd place finish, Houck improved to 22-4 and set a Shorewood Girls single season record for wins.
Blair was upset in the quarterfinals by a wrestler from Mountlake Terrace.
The Stormray captain showed true resilience by winning four straight loser-out matches to climb all the way back to a 3rd place finish.
Tveit pinned her first opponent in just 19 seconds, the fastest Shorewood pin of the day.
Another pin in the semifinals, her fourteen of the season, put her into the finals.
After nearly tossing her opponent to her back, Tveit was reversed and pinned herself as she also earned 2nd place.
|Aly Fellores, 4th Place
Shorewood’s fourth finalist was sophomore Izzy Crave at 145 pounds.
Crave fell behind early against a tough competitor from Snohomish.
After weathering the storm, it was all Stormray for the final two periods.
Crave turned her opponent in the second period and nearly had the pin as time expired.
In the third period she kept up the downpour of pressure and finished things with a pin.
The 1st place finish was Crave’s first ever tournament championship.
|Abbi Chishungu, 2nd Place
Chishungu went to sudden death overtime in her semifinal match before getting a takedown and earning a spot in the finals with an 11-9 win.
Although her loss in the finals wasn’t what she wanted, she wrestled tough and held her head high.
Shorewood begins the three week postseason by wrestling in the two-day Sub-Regional tournament February 3rd and 4th at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.
