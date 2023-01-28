Shorewood girls wrestling team 1-28-23 brings home a second place trophy from the Lady Knights Tournament

Shorewood girls wrestling team with 2nd Place Team Trophy

Coach Derek Norton, back row, right

Story and photos by Clark Norton Story and photos by Clark Norton









Libby Norton, 2nd Place At 100 pounds, sophomore Libby Norton punched her ticket to the finals by pinning Lindbergh’s Purnima Gurung. At 100 pounds, sophomorepunched her ticket to the finals by pinning Lindbergh’s Purnima Gurung.





It was a bit of revenge for Norton as Gurung had defeated her twice during the postseason last year.





Nicknamed “Mighty Mouse” by her teammates, Norton brought home a 2nd place medal.





Finley Houck, 2nd Place At 105 pounds, freshman Finley Houck also made a run to the finals. At 105 pounds, freshmanalso made a run to the finals.





Houck fell to Burlington-Edison’s Lilia Ortiz in a rematch of the Everett Tournament finals.





Along with a 2nd place finish, Houck improved to 22-4 and set a Shorewood Girls single season record for wins.





Fiona Blair, 3rd Place Senior Fiona Blair represented Shorewood in the 115 pound weight class. Seniorrepresented Shorewood in the 115 pound weight class.





Blair was upset in the quarterfinals by a wrestler from Mountlake Terrace.





The Stormray captain showed true resilience by winning four straight loser-out matches to climb all the way back to a 3rd place finish.





Abby Tveit The fourth wrestler to place for the Stormrays was senior Abby Tveit. The fourth wrestler to place for the Stormrays was senior





Tveit pinned her first opponent in just 19 seconds, the fastest Shorewood pin of the day.





Another pin in the semifinals, her fourteen of the season, put her into the finals.





After nearly tossing her opponent to her back, Tveit was reversed and pinned herself as she also earned 2nd place.





Aly Fellores, 4th Place Sophomore Aly Fellores continued Shorewood’s parade of medals in the 140 pound weight class as she took 4th place. Sophomorecontinued Shorewood’s parade of medals in the 140 pound weight class as she took 4th place.





Shorewood’s fourth finalist was sophomore Izzy Crave at 145 pounds.





Crave fell behind early against a tough competitor from Snohomish.





After weathering the storm, it was all Stormray for the final two periods.





Izzy Crave, 1st Place!!!!

Crave turned her opponent in the second period and nearly had the pin as time expired.





In the third period she kept up the downpour of pressure and finished things with a pin.





The 1st place finish was Crave’s first ever tournament championship.





Abbi Chishungu, 2nd Place Rounding things out for Shorewood was sophomore Abbi Chishungu at 170 pounds. Rounding things out for Shorewood was sophomoreat 170 pounds.





Chishungu went to sudden death overtime in her semifinal match before getting a takedown and earning a spot in the finals with an 11-9 win.





Although her loss in the finals wasn’t what she wanted, she wrestled tough and held her head high.



Shorewood begins the three week postseason by wrestling in the two-day Sub-Regional tournament February 3rd and 4th at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.







The Shorewood girls wrestling team went north on Saturday to Mariner High School on Saturday to compete in the Lady Knights Tournament. With a squad of nine girls against a field of 27 other teams, the Stormrays showed up large and brought home a 2nd place team trophy.