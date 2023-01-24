Hoop-a-Palooza 2023 tips off this Saturday, January 28, 2023
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Come for part of all of this day full of fun, cross-town rivalry games between Shorecrest and Shorewood boys and girls high school basketball teams, in the Shorewood gym 17300 Fremont Ave N.
Game schedule:
- Girls C Team @ 10:30 am
- Boys C Team @ noon
- Girls JV @ 1:30 pm
- Boys JV @ 3:00 p,
- Girls Varsity @ 5:00 pm
- Boys Varsity @ 7:00 pm
- Adults $7.00
- Students without ASB $5.00
- Seniors and Children $5.00
Bring non-perishable food 4:30-7:30pm to benefit North Helpline!
