Hoop-a-Palooza 2023 tips off this Saturday, January 28, 2023

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Come for part of all of this day full of fun, cross-town rivalry games between Shorecrest and Shorewood boys and girls high school basketball teams, in the Shorewood gym 17300 Fremont Ave N.

Game schedule:
  • Girls C Team @ 10:30 am
  • Boys C Team @ noon
  • Girls JV @ 1:30 pm
  • Boys JV @ 3:00 p,
  • Girls Varsity @ 5:00 pm
  • Boys Varsity @ 7:00 pm
Tickets can be purchased with cash or check at the door. Prices:
  • Adults $7.00
  • Students without ASB $5.00
  • Seniors and Children $5.00
Bring non-perishable food 4:30-7:30pm to benefit North Helpline!



