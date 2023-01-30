Shorewood boys wrestling 1-28-2023

Top row (l-r) Eli Jeppsen, 3rd @ 106lb and Masa Taura, 1st @ 126lb

2nd row (l-r) Mak Kanzler, 2nd @ 160lb and Hunter Tibodeau, 1st @ 220lb

Story and photos by Clark Norton Story and photos by Clark Norton





Over the water and through the peninsula the Shorewood boys went on Saturday to wrestle in the Keigen Langholff Memorial Tournament at Klahowya Secondary School. Located in Silverdale, on the Kitsap Peninsula, this was the first time Shorewood has ever competed in this event.Despite only taking a skeleton crew of eight wrestlers, the Stormrays made an impression on the contest. Freshmanrebounded from a tough loss in the 106 pound semifinals to pin his next two opponents in 29 seconds each to bring home a 3rd place medal.At 126 pounds it was sophomorebringing home hardware. Taura pinned each of his opponents as he took 1st place, the first tournament championship of his wrestling career.Juniorimproved his winning streak to eight in a row. Unfortunately, he ran into Klahowya’s Logan Wallis, ranked #2 in the state for 1A 160 pounds. Although he lost in the finals, Kanzler made his team proud by earning 2nd place.Senioradded one final regular season accolade to his stellar career by dominating his way to a 1st place finish. This Tibodeau’s tenth tournament title as he hopes to prove his #1 ranking at 220 pounds this postseason and bring home a state title.Shorewood starts their postseason quest next Saturday, February 4th, in the WESCO South Tournament, hosted by Shorecrest High School.