Get Ready for a Spooktacular Halloween at Third Place Commons

Halloween is creeping up, and we’ve got a hauntingly good time planned just for you! On Thursday, October 31, 2024 bring the kids and join us for a fun-filled afternoon of mall-wide trick-or-treating from 4 to 6pm—perfect for ghouls and goblins of all ages!





So put on your best costume, grab your trick-or-treat bags, and join us at the Commons for an evening packed with fun and surprises! We can’t wait to see you there!



A big thank you to the Friends of Lake Forest Park Library for their generous support in making this partnership event happen. Lake Forest Park Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way, LFP 98155. Third Place Commons is on the upper level of the main building.









But the fun doesn’t stop there! At, gather at the Commons Stage for afeaturing the one and only! Prepare to be amazed by his mind-boggling tricks and spine-tingling illusions. It’s the perfect way to end a magical Halloween night!