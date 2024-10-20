39 Steps at As If Theatre is nothing you expect and everything you want

Sunday, October 20, 2024

Terry Boyd and Cindy Giese French
Photo courtesy As If Theatre

39 steps at As If Theatre October 17 - November 3, 2024 
adapted by Patrick Barlow, directed by Chris Shea

By Kindle Carpp

39 Steps is a play that has a little bit of everything - mystery, action and comedy. With minimal costumes and set pieces a spy story of epic proportions unravels before your eyes. 39 Steps is nothing you expect and everything you want.

Acceptable for all ages from eight to eighty. And funny enough that if you can coax your teenager out of the house they will even have a good time.

Chris Clark and Mary Guthrie
Photo courtesy As If Theatre

I was so impressed with the versatility and comedic timing of this top notch cast. 

The set design is deceptively simplistic which allows for minimal props to stage and then quick change the scene. 

The sound by William French and lighting by Gwyn Skone was ON POINT seamlessly working in concert with the actors, allowing the audience to be transported by the story. 

And kudos to dialect coach Molly Hall for guiding the actors to create recognizably foreign accents without crossing the line into unbelievability.

I cannot encourage you enough to go experience this wild ride.

Chris Clark, Cindy Giese French, Terry Boyd, Mary Guthrie
Four actors play 50 parts
Photo courtesy As If Theatre

The 39 Steps
Kenmore Community Club

October 17 - November 3, 2024
  • Thurs - Sat 7:30pm
  • Sun 5pm
Tickets

