Northwest Flower & Garden Festival February 19-23, 2025
Friday, October 25, 2024
The Northwest Flower & Garden Festival, one of the world's top garden shows, returns to the Seattle Convention Center from February 19-23, 2025, with an array of captivating experiences for garden enthusiasts and novices alike.
This year, the beloved annual festival promises:
- Over 20 full-size, intricate garden displays that will transport visitors to spring-y paradises
- 120+ expert seminars with celebs on topics ranging from plant-related wellness and sustainable gardening to deep dives on houseplant propagation, culinary gardens, small space design & more
- A vibrant plant market featuring 60+ nurseries with plants for any size indoor or outdoor garden
- An extensive selection full of top home, garden, landscaping and design exhibitors
- A marketplace full of art, jewelry, specialty foods, clothing, decor, home goods, etc.
- And so much more!
