Northwest Flower & Garden Festival February 19-23, 2025

Friday, October 25, 2024


The Northwest Flower & Garden Festival, one of the world's top garden shows, returns to the Seattle Convention Center from February 19-23, 2025, with an array of captivating experiences for garden enthusiasts and novices alike. 

This year, the beloved annual festival promises:
  • Over 20 full-size, intricate garden displays that will transport visitors to spring-y paradises
  • 120+ expert seminars with celebs on topics ranging from plant-related wellness and sustainable gardening to deep dives on houseplant propagation, culinary gardens, small space design & more
  • A vibrant plant market featuring 60+ nurseries with plants for any size indoor or outdoor garden
  • An extensive selection full of top home, garden, landscaping and design exhibitors
  • A marketplace full of art, jewelry, specialty foods, clothing, decor, home goods, etc.
  • And so much more!
Tickets are available here 


Posted by DKH at 4:37 AM
