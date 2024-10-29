Author Tae Keller Friday November 8, 2024 at the Shoreline Teen Center

“About the Author: Tae Keller is the Newbery award winning and New York Times bestselling author of When You Trap a Tiger and The Science of Breakable Things.





"She grew up in Honolulu, Hawaii, where she subsisted on kimchi, purple rice, and stories. Now, she writes about biracial girls trying to find their voices, and lives in Seattle with her husband and a multitude of books.”



What is the speaker series?



We will host monthly events at the Shoreline Teen Center where professionals from various careers will speak about their work and how they got there. These events are open to youth in 6th to 12th grade only.









is a free teen center for youth aged middle school-18 years old. We provide hot food as well as many activities. We have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily. All activities are free of charge. All activities are subject to change. Exact dates and times will vary due to the availability of our guest speakers. We will release event details at least two weeks ahead of the upcoming speaker event. Each event will also have catered food for attendees. Follow us on Instagram and on Linktree to stay up to date with these events!













Friday November 8, 2024 4pm at The Shoreline Teen CenterGuest Speaker: Tae KellerProfession: AuthorThis event is free and open to youth in 6th – 12th grade exclusively!A little about Tae via their website: