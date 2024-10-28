Landslide in Bellingham closes I-5 for hours

Landslide stopped traffic on I-5 in Bellingham. Photo WSDOT

As of 5:45am Sunday, October 27, 2024 all lanes of northbound I-5 just north of Iowa Street in Bellingham (milepost 254) were closed due to a landslide that covered near lanes in two feet of earth and pushed the Jersey barriers into oncoming lanes.





This is where the debris came from. Photo WSDOT

Crews arrived to clear debris and fix damage to barriers and walls. Southbound I-5 in this area was impacted, with one lane remaining closed and traffic moving slowly through on the other lanes.





A lot of heavy machinery and personnel were onsite working to clear debris, with geotechs assessing the danger of additional slides.





A semi tried to drive through the debris and got stuck. Photo WSDOT

A semi truck tried to drive through the debris and ended up mired in mud.





Crews estimated that about 2000 cubic yards of debris spilled across lanes of I-5. A specialty tow truck was called to remove the semi truck stuck in the debris. Backups averaged about three miles in length.





A specialty tow truck (red) was called in to remove the stuck semi cab and trailer.

Photo WSDOT



By 1:50pm all southbound lanes were open. A heavy duty tow truck successfully removed the stuck semi cab and trailer.





At 3pm the All Clear was announced with all lanes open in both directions.











