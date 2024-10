See you Saturday October 26, 2024 at the The Richmond Beach Halloween Carnival at Syre Elementary. See you Saturday October 26, 2024 at the The Richmond Beach Halloween Carnival at Syre Elementary.





There are still teen and adult volunteer opportunities available, and your help is needed! Sign up now to help us keep our games staffed.





Families with young children, we hope to see you there - we're open from 3pm - 7pm with a soft opening for people with sensory or physical disabilities at 2pm.