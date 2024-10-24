Get Ready for a Spooktacular Halloween at the Commons

Thursday, October 24, 2024

Halloween is creeping up, and we’ve got a hauntingly good time planned just for you! On Thursday, October 31st, bring the kids and join us for a fun-filled afternoon of mall-wide trick-or-treating from 4 to 6pm—perfect for ghouls and goblins of all ages!

But the fun doesn’t stop there! At 6pm, gather at the Commons Stage for a thrilling and unforgettable magic show featuring the one and only Jeff Evans! Prepare to be amazed by his mind-boggling tricks and spine-tingling illusions. It’s the perfect way to end a magical Halloween night!

A big thank you to the Friends of Lake Forest Park Library for their generous support in making this partnership event happen.

So put on your best costume, grab your trick-or-treat bags, and join us at the Commons for an evening packed with fun and surprises! We can’t wait to see you there!

Third Place Commons is on the upper level of Town Center Lake Forest Park, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way.


