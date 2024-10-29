Seattle Symphony and Sound Transit rename University Street light rail station to Symphony Station



A renaming ceremony was held at the Second avenue entrance of University Street Station, located under Benaroya Hall, home to the Seattle Symphony, between Second and Third avenues on Monday, September 9, 2024.

“We are excited to work with Sound Transit to rename the light rail station that sits just below Benaroya Hall to Symphony Station, after our Grammy Award-winning orchestra,” said Krishna Thiagarajan, President & CEO of the Seattle Symphony.

“For over 25 years, Benaroya Hall has not only been the home to the Seattle Symphony, but has served as a gathering place for the entire community. As the most visited performance arts venue in Seattle, Benaroya Hall attracts thousands of people week after week to the heart of downtown to experience the Seattle Symphony”



Benaroya Hall, the home of the Seattle Symphony, is located in downtown Seattle and surrounded by numerous restaurants, retail stores and parking facilities. Opened in 1998, Benaroya Hall is the most-visited performing arts venue in Seattle. It has received numerous awards, including a 2001 American Institute of Architects (AIA) National Honor Award for outstanding architecture.





Benaroya Hall has three versatile performance venues, the S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium, the Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall and Octave 9: Raisbeck Music Center, all renowned for their pristine acoustics, luxurious design and prime location.









. The station is being renamed to provide better wayfinding for customers and to avoid confusion with University of Washington Station and U-District Station.