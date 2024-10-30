Shorewood boys cross-country are WesCo champions for the third time

Shorewood boys varsity bring home the League Title

Shorewood Boys Cross Country brought home the WesCo South League Title this past Saturday, October 26, 2024 at Granite Falls HS.





This makes a 3-peat, back to back to back Titles for the Boys' team. The Girls' Team was a very close 2nd!





Otto Erhart winning 2A/3A WesCo South Title, in course record time of 15:37.

Congratulations to senior Otto Erhart for winning the WesCo South Individual Cross Country Title and breaking the Granite Falls HS course record. The WesCo League Meet determines League Champions and also All League honors.





WesCo South includes Shorewood, Shorecrest, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, and Archbishop Murphy (2A).



Both the JV Girls and JV Boys competed in a JV race comprised of WesCo North & South 2A/3A schools (12 schools) and both Shorewood JV Teams placed 1st in their respective JV races!





Milo Clark winning Boys 2A/3A WesCo JV race.

Congratulations to senior Milo Clark for winning the boys JV race.



WesCo South All League Honors (1st Team Conference Honors goes to athletes who place 1st-7th at WesCo Championships, 2nd Team Conference Honors goes to those who place 8th-14th, and All Conference Honorable Mention goes to those who place 15th-21st



1st Team: Otto Erhart (1st Place), Max Billett (2nd), Eli Graves (4th), Alex Yee (5th), Hanna Bruno (2nd), Violet Koslowsky (4th), Cleo Dalasta (5th)

2nd Team: Isaiah Schuelke (8th)

Honorable Mention: Lucy Eichelberger (16th), Maya Mirabueno (17th), Annika Crow (19th)

Girls Varsity place a very close 2nd

Full results can be found here .

Next weekend, Shorewood will be heading to Regionals (NW District 1 Championships) at Lakewood HS in Arlington. This is for one of four spots to the State meet to be held in Pasco in two weekends.



WesCo South All League Honors (1st Team Conference Honors goes to athletes who place 1st-7th at WesCo Championships, 2nd Team Conference Honors goes to those who place 8th-14th, and All Conference Honorable Mention goes to those who place 15th-21st

Next weekend, Shorewood will be heading to Regionals (NW District 1 Championships) at Lakewood HS in Arlington. This is for one of four spots to the State meet to be held in Pasco in two weekends.

--Story and photos by Coach Paul Villanueva












