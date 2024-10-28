Save the Dates: Lake Forest Park Farmers Market & Holiday Craft Fairs coming up on 11-24 & 12-15
Monday, October 28, 2024
Get your holiday cheer on at two special markets from Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market on Sunday, November 24th and Sunday, December 15th from 10am to 2pm.
Stock your fridge and pantry for the holidays with the offerings of many of your favorite market vendors from the LFP Farmers Market, back for these special market events!
Get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping with an amazing array of one-of-a-kind handmade gifts, art, wearables, and decorations that are sure to get you in the spirit.
The holiday crafts fair will be located inside the lower lobby of Town Center at Lake Forest Park, just downstairs from Third Place Commons. Meanwhile, regular market food vendors will be located outside in the usual spot along with some more great crafts vendors.
You can still use your SNAP and SNAP Market Match at the fall holiday markets! If you have leftover currency, take it straight to the vendors to shop. If you’d like to use additional benefits from your EBT/SNAP card, come by the info table inside the lower lobby at the Crafts Fair first to process your transaction before you head to the market.
If you still have Market Bucks from one of Third Place Commons’ distribution partners (Ballinger Homes, the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center, or Hopelink), you can still use them. Disregard the expiration date and bring them along. The market will be happy to honor them through the end of 2024.
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market and Crafts Fairs will takes place at the Town Center at Lake Forest Park, 17171 Bothell Way NE. See you at the market!
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for 24 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons fosters real community in real space through hundreds of free events each year. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
