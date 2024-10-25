King County Assessor Wilson urges Seniors to take advantage of Tax Relief Program





Photo by Hans Isaacson on Unsplash

“I want every senior who is eligible to get the tax relief they deserve,” said Wilson. “The legislature has expanded the program to include more people, and our office has dramatically cut processing times for applications. Now is the time to apply for this program.”

Seniors whose household income is less than $84,000 a year may be eligible for an exemption that can reduce property taxes by 30% to 90% depending on your income level, property value, and taxing district. Seniors whose household income is less than $84,000 a year may be eligible for an exemption that can reduce property taxes by 30% to 90% depending on your income level, property value, and taxing district.









Once seniors have their income tax documents they you can apply online at Taxrelief.kingcounty.gov . To get more information, or assistance with your online application, you can email exemptions.assessments@kingcounty.gov , or call 206-296-3920.





As the October 31 deadline approaches for the payment of property taxes, King County Assessor John Wilson is urging eligible seniors to take advantage of our state’s program to help seniors remain in the homes they love by easing their property tax burden.