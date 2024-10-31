November - December author events at Third Place Books
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Lake Forest Park
November & December 2024 Events
Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. See thirdplacebooks.com for details. For free events, RSVP is encouraged.
(★) – denotes ticketed event
(⁂) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers
⁂Sunday, November 3 at 11am (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Storytime with Sharon Mentyka
A Flash of Color and Light: A Biography of Dale Chihuly
★⁂Wednesday, November 6 at 6pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Max Brallier
The Last Kids on Earth: The Graphic Novel
TICKETS REQUIRED
⁂Thursday, November 7 from 4-6pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
SIGNING LINE ONLY: StacyPlays
Rescue Tails: On Precarious Peaks
Monday, November 11 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Jon Waterman with Nick O’Connell
Into the Thaw: Witnessing Wonder Amid the Arctic Climate Crisis
Nature of Writing Series / in partnership with the North Cascades Institute
Tuesday, November 12 at 4pm PST / 7pm EST (Virtual)
Damion Searls with Spencer Ruchti
The Philosophy of Translation
Tuesday, November 12 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Laura Hamill
The Power of Culture: An Economist Edge Book
Wednesday, November 13 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Noelle Salazar with Elise Hooper
The Lies We Leave Behind: A Novel
⁂Thursday, November 14 at 6pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
K.B. Jackson
The Big Grey Man of Ben Macdhui (Sasquatch Hunters Book 3)
Monday, November 18 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Erica Miner
Overture to Murder
⁂Tuesday, November 19 at 5pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Storytime with Mac Barnett
Santa's First Christmas
Wednesday, November 20 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Thomas Bancroft
Beyond the Wonder: An Ecologist’s View of Wild Alaska
★Tuesday, December 3 at 6:30pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Shannon Messenger with Victoria Piontek
Unraveled Book 9.5
TICKETS REQUIRED
Wednesday, December 4 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Hsiao-Ching Chou and Meilee Chou Riddle
Feasts of Good Fortune: 75 Recipes for a Year of Chinese American Celebrations, from Lunar New Year to Mid-Autumn Festival and Beyond
Thursday, December 5 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Cecy Robson
Bloodguard
Third Place Books LFP is located on the upper level of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155. Order books ahead of the event by calling (206) 366-3333
