November - December author events at Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

November & December 2024 Events



Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. See thirdplacebooks.com for details. For free events, RSVP is encouraged.



(★) – denotes ticketed event

(⁂) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers





⁂Sunday, November 3 at 11am ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Storytime with Sharon Mentyka

A Flash of Color and Light: A Biography of Dale Chihuly



★⁂Wednesday, November 6 at 6pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Max Brallier

The Last Kids on Earth: The Graphic Novel

TICKETS REQUIRED



⁂Thursday, November 7 from 4-6pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

SIGNING LINE ONLY: StacyPlays

Rescue Tails: On Precarious Peaks



Monday, November 11 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Jon Waterman with Nick O’Connell

Into the Thaw: Witnessing Wonder Amid the Arctic Climate Crisis

Nature of Writing Series / in partnership with the North Cascades Institute



Tuesday, November 12 at 4pm PST / 7pm EST (Virtual)

Damion Searls with Spencer Ruchti

The Philosophy of Translation



Tuesday, November 12 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Laura Hamill

The Power of Culture: An Economist Edge Book



Wednesday, November 13 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Noelle Salazar with Elise Hooper

The Lies We Leave Behind: A Novel



⁂Thursday, November 14 at 6pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

K.B. Jackson

The Big Grey Man of Ben Macdhui (Sasquatch Hunters Book 3)



Monday, November 18 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Erica Miner

Overture to Murder



⁂Tuesday, November 19 at 5pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Storytime with Mac Barnett

Santa's First Christmas



Wednesday, November 20 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Thomas Bancroft

Beyond the Wonder: An Ecologist’s View of Wild Alaska



★Tuesday, December 3 at 6:30pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Shannon Messenger with Victoria Piontek

Unraveled Book 9.5

TICKETS REQUIRED



Wednesday, December 4 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Hsiao-Ching Chou and Meilee Chou Riddle

Feasts of Good Fortune: 75 Recipes for a Year of Chinese American Celebrations, from Lunar New Year to Mid-Autumn Festival and Beyond



Thursday, December 5 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Cecy Robson

Bloodguard





