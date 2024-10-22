Nile Nightmares - the best frights in Washington State





All General admission, and VIP tickets are sold date specific. Purchasing tickets online and in advance is highly recommended to guarantee entry. Walk-up sales are subject to availability. As you make your way through the Nile grounds, beware of the evils that lurk in the shadows. Survivors can catch their breath in our Food and Fear Garden featuring award-winning guest food trucks and classic treats, as well as frothy evil elixirs for those 21 and over.All General admission, and VIP tickets are sold date specific. Purchasing tickets online and in advance is highly recommended to guarantee entry. Walk-up sales are subject to availability.





Friday October 25, 2024

Saturday, October 26

Sunday, October 27

Thursday, October 31 - Halloween

Friday, November 1 - Day of the Dead

HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS

Nile Nightmares Haunted House Features multiple attractions attractions! All for one ticket price!

DEADMAN'S COVE

CURSE OF THE NILE

Cabin in the Woods

INFERNUM MINE

Boot Hill Ghost Town

3D CIRCUS

BALLINGER ASYLUM

The Fear Forest and Hillbilly Holler Trail

Take a stroll through Ballinger Cemetery! Formerly the Nile Haunted House, the Nile Shriners cracked open the coffin lid and began haunting in 2010.



The entire Nile Haunted House show was produced by a very small handful of Shriners and staffed on show nights with Masonic youth groups. Thousands of guests flocked to the Nile to revel in the mystique of Halloween. All was good, but there was room for improvement.



In 2013, the Haunted Nightmare team of designers, builders, actors, and make-up artists partnered with the Nile to create one of Seattle’s largest seasonal haunted attractions.



Now in its 14th year of haunting, Nile Nightmares Haunted House scares thousands of thrill-seekers every year to help benefit the Nile Shriners.







