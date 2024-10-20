Dave Rose Crimestoppers: Thieves steal liquor from Ballinger Thriftway

Sunday, October 20, 2024

Store has video of this couple stuffing bottles
of liquor into their carry bag
Photo courtesy David Rose
Two thieves stole 14 bottles of liquor from the Ballinger Thriftway in Shoreline last night. If you can ID them, contact Shoreline PD and reference case ## C24035174.
@ShorelinePolice

City of Shoreline Police Department 
206-801-2710

This is a felony level theft so Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to their arrest. They stole between $800 and $1200 worth of liquor.

If you can identify them, you will get enough money to throw your own party. It's anonymous. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000.

Submit their names through the P3 Tips App that you can download for free or go to P3Tips.com. 

If you are calling from a local area code, you can call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS. 

The reward process is explained at Crimestoppers.com.

As always, you can reach me at David.Rose@Fox.com

--David Rose


