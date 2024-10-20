Dave Rose Crimestoppers: Thieves steal liquor from Ballinger Thriftway
Sunday, October 20, 2024
@ShorelinePolice
Two thieves stole 14 bottles of liquor from the Ballinger Thriftway in Shoreline last night. If you can ID them, contact Shoreline PD and reference case ## C24035174.
|Store has video of this couple stuffing bottles
of liquor into their carry bag
Photo courtesy David Rose
City of Shoreline Police Department
206-801-2710
This is a felony level theft so Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to their arrest. They stole between $800 and $1200 worth of liquor.
If you can identify them, you will get enough money to throw your own party. It's anonymous. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000.
Submit their names through the P3 Tips App that you can download for free or go to P3Tips.com.
If you are calling from a local area code, you can call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS.
The reward process is explained at Crimestoppers.com.
As always, you can reach me at David.Rose@Fox.com
--David Rose
0 comments:
Post a Comment