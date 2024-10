LAKE FOREST PARK – All eastbound lanes of State Route 522 / Bothell Way at SR 104 / Ballinger Way were blocked after a collision early Friday afternoon, October 25, 2024.





It was expected to be an extended closure and people were advised to use alternate routes and plan for delays.







The incident response team, the State Patrol, and LFP Police were there.





The scene was cleared and lanes were reopened at 8:45pm.