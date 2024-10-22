National Drug Take Back Day is October 26, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

On Saturday October 26, 2024 Seattle Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are hosting the 27th semi-annual event to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by disposing of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted drugs.

This Saturday, October 26th, the Seattle North Precinct 10049 College Way N, Seattle WA 98133 will serve as a drop-off location between 10am and 2pm for any unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Help make your home and community safer by bringing your unwanted prescriptions to the precincts on Drug Take-Back Day.

In April, Americans turned in 335 tons (over 670,136 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 4,800 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,600 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 26 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 18.5 million pounds—more than 9,200 tons—of pills.

The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 26th Take Back Day event, go to the dea.gov/takebackday.


Posted by DKH at 4:53 AM
