Googly-eyed Jack

By Sgt. Mike

Day or night, the Lawson family of Shoreline is on the lookout for trick or treaters!





They are displaying Googly-eyed Jack the Pumpkin this year - on the lookout with wide eyes - searching for trick or treaters.





Googly-eyed Jack at night

We assume his intentions are good and his goal is to give candy to children, but he looks friendlier in the daytime!