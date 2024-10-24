Aloha means "Hello" and "Goodbye"

Thursday, October 24, 2024

"Aloha" he said, with his bones rattling
Photo by Patricia Hale
Patty Hale says 

"Just talked with homeowner RR this afternoon. He assured me that the celebrity skeleton that stands in his front yard and appears to be waving to everyone who drives or walks by on NE 155th (in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood near 12th Ave NE) will soon be changing his clothes.

"RR did not reveal any specific details. But he assured me that by the end of the weekend, the skeleton’s attire would be more Halloween appropriate."


