Girls High School Soccer: The games to remember get played in November

All eyes on the ball

Shorecrest v Edmonds Woodway Oct 22

Bria Metcalf-Lindenburger (white sleeves)

Shorecrest v Edmonds Woodway Oct 22

Shorecrest, on the other hand, after losing to Shorewood in the District Championship game, made it all the way to the State Finals before falling to Roosevelt. Shorecrest, on the other hand, after losing to Shorewood in the District Championship game, made it all the way to the State Finals before falling to Roosevelt.





Kylee Mitchell (in pink)

Shorecrest v Edmonds Woodway Oct 22

Shorewood coach Shaun Warner reports

"Going into Districts it will be very difficult for all teams. In some cases you may be facing a team for a third time.

"Oak Harbor, who comes into our district tournament is having an incredible season, and Snohomish and Monroe, in 3A North, have put together very solid seasons as well. All twelve teams have a realistic shot of playing in the District Championship game."





Coaches and parents from our local soccer organizations, Hillwood and Shorelake, would be well-advised to bring their players (girls AND boys) to watch the local teams in action.



--Sports Desk A Here's the link to the District tournament . By Tuesday the 29th, team names will be filled in so you can see who plays who, where, and when.Coaches and parents from our local soccer organizations, Hillwood and Shorelake, would be well-advised to bring their players (girls AND boys) to watch the local teams in action.--Sports Desk A



It's often been said that the road to State goes through the Shoreline School District, and it certainly appears to be the case again this season.As was the case last year, Shorewood has clinched the regular season championship, while Shorecrest will finish second in WesCo's 3A South Division.Last year, Shorewood had a dream season, going undefeated throughout league play and Districts, only to lose in the first round of State.