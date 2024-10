Volunteer to do ecological restoration in our forested parks! There are events throughout November to prepare sites and also to install native plants! You can join us at any work party.





ANDJoin us on November 16, 2024 to install native plants for Green Shoreline Day and Arbor Day!No experience necessary! Just bring your enthusiasm. Register at this link Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about the Green Shoreline Partnership