Community Climate Action Fair in LFP

What have we learned from the floods in New Mexico and the hurricanes in North Carolina?









For updates on The Hub, join the email list by contacting LFPClimateHub@gmail.com Third Place Commons is on the upper level of Town Center Lake Forest Park, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.

We have learned that everyone must prepare for climate change. The Lake Forest Park Climate Action Plan calls for reducing emissions, enhancing our ecosystem and building resiliency.Join us at the Community Climate Action Fair, this Saturday October 26, 2024 10am to noon. Find out about local environmental projects that are improving stream health, sustaining forests and recovering salmon and reducing emissions. Find out how you can get involved.And, join us to help imagine the LFP Climate Hub in the Commons. On the wall in the Commons the Climate Hub will provide information and practical steps everyone can take to take a bite out of climate change.