102nd Ave NE bridge in Bothell closed after being hit by truck

Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Photo courtesy City of Bothell
SR 522 was reduced to one lane in each direction under the 102nd Ave NE bridge in Bothell from 9 am – 3 pm on 10/23 and 10/24 for routine structural analysis after the bridge was hit on Monday.

The afternoon of October 21, 2024 a truck struck the 102nd Ave NE bridge over SR 522. The bridge remains closed to vehicles awaiting a detailed structural analysis. 

The sidewalk has been assessed and reopened for pedestrian and bicycle traffic across the bridge.

An update on the status of the bridge is expected on or around Friday, October 25. Use alternate routes until further notice.

Emergency services are using alternate routes. If you call 911 for an emergency, you will receive services regardless of which side of the bridge you’re on.

Find the most recent updates and learn about current traffic updates throughout Bothell at bothellwa.gov/trafficalerts.


