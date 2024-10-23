102nd Ave NE bridge in Bothell closed after being hit by truck
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
|Photo courtesy City of Bothell
The afternoon of October 21, 2024 a truck struck the 102nd Ave NE bridge over SR 522. The bridge remains closed to vehicles awaiting a detailed structural analysis.
The sidewalk has been assessed and reopened for pedestrian and bicycle traffic across the bridge.
Emergency services are using alternate routes. If you call 911 for an emergency, you will receive services regardless of which side of the bridge you’re on.
Find the most recent updates and learn about current traffic updates throughout Bothell at bothellwa.gov/trafficalerts.
