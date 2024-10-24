Shoreline parks restoration events this week
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Invest in the future of our city’s urban forest! Please join us for upcoming restoration work party events in Shoreline parks with the city-sponsored Green Shoreline Partnership!
This week we invite you to join us at work parties in the following parks:
- Boeing Creek
- Northcrest
- Hamlin –northern meadow
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
No experience necessary! Just bring your enthusiasm. Register at this link.
Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about the Green Shoreline Partnership.
