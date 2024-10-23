Shoreline Senior Center Holiday Bazaar Friday and Saturday October 25-26, 2024
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Get into the holiday mood and shop early for unique gifts.
Discover local craftspeople and artists who sell their handcrafted wares.
- Doors open at 10am and close at 4pm.
- Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a beautiful holiday basket.
- Add to your holiday decorations sold at Santa’s Shop.
- Stock up on sweets and treats at the Bake Sale.
- Eat lunch or take out from the kitchen 11 – 2.
The Senior Center building is at 18560 1st Ave NE, the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus. Free parking.
0 comments:
Post a Comment