Special Public Meeting of the Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments Regional Fire Authority Planning Committee

KENMORE, WA – Residents in Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, Shoreline and the town of Woodway are invited to attend a public meeting and informational session hosted by the Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee.

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Station 51, 7220 NE 181st Street, Kenmore, WA 98028 Virtual Attendance: Virtual Attendance:

Residents who cannot attend in person can join via Zoom Meeting or

by phone at (253) 215-8782. Questions for the public comment period can be submitted during the event via the chat function or emailed in advance to



For more information about the event and the Regional Fire Authority process, visit the



Zoom Information

Link to Zoom

Meeting ID: 850 4471 3997

Passcode: 743608

