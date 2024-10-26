Special Public Meeting of the Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments Regional Fire Authority Planning Committee
Saturday, October 26, 2024
KENMORE, WA – Residents in Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, Shoreline and the town of Woodway are invited to attend a public meeting and informational session hosted by the Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee.
The session will focus on the proposed draft Regional Fire Authority Plan and will take place on Monday, October 28, 2024, from 6:00pm to 7:30pm at Station 51, located at 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore WA 98028.
The public meeting will feature a presentation from Fire Chief Matt Cowan, providing an overview of the draft RFA Plan and outlining the next steps in the process. Representatives will also be present from the Northshore Fire Department Board of Commissioners and Shoreline Professional Firefighters Local 1760.
The presentation will be followed by a public comment period session, where attendees can ask questions and share feedback. The meeting is open to the public and local media.
Meeting Details:
- Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
- Location: Station 51, 7220 NE 181st Street, Kenmore, WA 98028
- Residents who cannot attend in person can join via Zoom Meeting or
- by phone at (253) 215-8782.
For more information about the event and the Regional Fire Authority process, visit the Shoreline Fire Department website.
Zoom Information
Link to Zoom
Meeting ID: 850 4471 3997
Passcode: 743608
