Spooktacular Halloween Irish Dance experience for the Littlest Trick-or-Treaters

Boo Bash (Irish) Dance Class at the Carroll-Henderson School

5:15-5:45 p.m.- Toddlers (18 months - 2 year-olds)

5:50-6:35 p.m. - Preschoolers (3-5 year-olds)





The littlest ghouls, ghosts and fairies will stomp, twirl and levitate across the floor in this free open Irish dance class in celebration of the ancient Irish holiday, Samhain.





Wear a dance-able costume and tip toe into the spook-io!



This lively and spirited class is designed for the youngest dancers as part of our Ceili Cub program for toddlers and preschoolers.





Parent participation is required for toddler dancers.



Halloween has its roots in the Irish festival, Samhain.





This harvest holiday marks the midway point between the autumnal equinox and winter solstice.





Monday, October 28, 2024EDMONDS, WA - Spring into spooky season with a Samhain (Irish Halloween) experience at the Carroll-Henderson School.