Spooktacular Halloween Irish Dance experience for the Littlest Trick-or-Treaters
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Monday, October 28, 2024
- 5:15-5:45 p.m.- Toddlers (18 months - 2 year-olds)
- 5:50-6:35 p.m. - Preschoolers (3-5 year-olds)
The littlest ghouls, ghosts and fairies will stomp, twirl and levitate across the floor in this free open Irish dance class in celebration of the ancient Irish holiday, Samhain.
Wear a dance-able costume and tip toe into the spook-io!
This lively and spirited class is designed for the youngest dancers as part of our Ceili Cub program for toddlers and preschoolers.
Parent participation is required for toddler dancers.
Halloween has its roots in the Irish festival, Samhain.
This harvest holiday marks the midway point between the autumnal equinox and winter solstice.
In mythology, Samhan is a spiritual time when the Otheworld became visible to mankind and spiritual forces such as fairies became loose in the human world. Current costume traditions and trick-or-treating can draw their roots back to this holiday.
Celebrate Halloween the Irish way with this Boo Bash Dance Class!
RSVP here
Address: Carroll-Henderson Studio, 6121 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036
Contact Lauren Carroll-Bolger at carrollhendersonsid@gmail.com for more information.
Carroll-Henderson School, an Irish dancing school focusing on traditional, artistic, and competitive Irish dancing in Edmonds & Mountlake Terrace, WA and Missoula, MT for all dancers ages 18 months+. Fall registration is now open. See our website for more details.
